A so-called library

Libraries provide a peaceful and undisturbed environment for readers, allowing them to learn and engage in their professional and academic activities comfortably. However, despite being one of Baluchistan’s largest and most industrialized cities, Hub suffers from a shortage of public libraries.
There is only one library without the functionality of fundamental equipment and requirements. The library deals with several problems such as water and electricity shortages, washroom issues, and so on, but the most highlighted issue is the lack of space and mainly the dearth of chairs in the library. It consists of three rooms with a capacity of 20 to 30 people, which is inadequate for students in Hub. Additionally, the dearth of chairs bothers students a lot. The seats in the library fill up in the early stages of the morning.
As a result, students coming later do not find vacant spaces to sit and continue their studies, so they have to manage themselves on the floor outside or keep waiting until a space becomes unoccupied, which is uncertain. Students have complained to the authorities many times about these issues but have not received the perfect response yet. The authorities are humbly requested to pay attention to the only public library of Hub and sort out the issues.
ASIM BALOCH,
Balochistan.