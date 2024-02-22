Aamer Khattak appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Punjab government has appointed Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak as new Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, informed a spokesman of district government on Wednesday. A notification has also been issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman in this regard, he said. According to him, government of Punjab has appointed Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak (PAS/BS-20), as Commissioner Rawalpindi Division. Earlier, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was serving as Commissioner Multan Division. It may be noted that former Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha had resigned from his office while admitting rigging General Election 2024 results to turn losing candidates of PML-N into winners. Soon after his revelations he made in a presser in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 17, police taken Liaquat Ali Chattha into custody.