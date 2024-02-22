Aamer Khattak appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Punjab government has appointed Muham­mad Abdul Aamer Khattak as new Com­missioner of Rawalpindi Division, informed a spokesman of district government on Wednesday. A notification has also been is­sued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman in this regard, he said. Ac­cording to him, government of Punjab has appointed Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khat­tak (PAS/BS-20), as Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division. Earlier, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was serving as Commission­er Multan Division. It may be noted that for­mer Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Li­aquat Ali Chattha had resigned from his office while admitting rigging General Elec­tion 2024 results to turn losing candidates of PML-N into winners. Soon after his reve­lations he made in a presser in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 17, police tak­en Liaquat Ali Chattha into custody.