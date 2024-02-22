Abrar, Wasim shine with ball as Gladiators throttle United to 138/9

Quetta Gladiators showcased their bowling prowess, restricting Islamabad United to a modest total of 138/9 in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 under the lights of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The brilliance of Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim was on full display as they orchestrated the downfall of United's batting lineup. The match began with Islamabad United winning the toss and electing to bat. Openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales provided a promising start, with Hales quickly firing 21 runs off just 9 balls, including two sixes. However, the Gladiators' bowlers quickly turned the tide. Abrar Ahmed, with his deceptive spin, and Muhammad Wasim, with his precise pace, dismantled United's top and middle order.

Agha Salman emerged as a beacon of hope for United, crafting a well-played 33 off 23 balls, but his effort was cut short by Abrar's smart bowling. United's captain, Shadab Khan, and the explosive Azam Khan were sent back to the pavilion with just a single digit to their names, further deepening United's crisis.

As wickets fell at regular intervals, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf took it upon himself to anchor the innings. His sensible batting, scoring 20 off 14 balls, was instrumental in pushing United's total to somewhat respectable figures. Despite his efforts and a late cameo by Jordan Cox, who added 19 runs, United struggled to find momentum against the Gladiators' tight bowling and strategic field placements.

The Gladiators' bowlers, particularly Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Wasim, were the stars of the show. Abrar's spellbinding spin fetched him crucial wickets, ending with figures that significantly hampered United's scoring rate. Wasim, on the other end, utilized his pace and variations to keep the batsmen guessing, contributing significantly to restricting United to 138/9.

SCORES IN BRIEF

ISLAMABAD UNITED 138/9 in 20 overs (Agha Salman 33, Alex Hales 21, Colin Munro 20, Faheem Ashraf 20; Abrar Ahmed 3-18, Mohammad Wasim 3-20, Akeal Hosein 2-32) vs QUETTA GLADIATORS.