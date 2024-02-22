AFC President extends condolences on tragic loss of Palestinian referee

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has conveyed his profound sorrow and shock upon receiving the news of the tragic and untimely demise of Palestinian FIFA International Assistant Referee Mohammed Khattab, his wife, their four children, and other family members.

Extending his condolences and sympathies, the AFC President said: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the shocking demise of Mohammed Khattab and his family. We stand united with the Palestine Football Association (PFA) in mourning this great loss.”



The AFC President’s condolences reflect the sombre sentiment shared by football fans across Asia, as they mourn the untimely demise of a respected referee and his family, innocent victims of the ongoing conflict.



The thoughts and prayers of the AFC and the rest of the Asian football community are with the loved ones of Mohammed Khattab, the PFA , and the Palestinian football family during this trying period of grief.