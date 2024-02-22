Australian HC visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine

LAHORE - Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman here on Wednesday with the embassy delegation. He was welcomed by Asst Commissioner Dr Anam Fatima and SP Civil Lines Abdul Hannan and was given a tour of the shrine and was briefed regard­ing its history, its recent renovations including its new approach road and its place in community as an inclusive site of spiritual retreat for all genders and all sects. The High Commissioner praised the work of shrine’s Architect Nayyer Ali Dada for successfully incorporating touch­es of modernity while maintaining the historic grace of the structure. The High Commissioner paid his respects at the shrine and was pre­sented with traditional chador at the occasion. He admired the renovation work and the improved facilities for the predominantly female pilgrims who frequent the shrine.