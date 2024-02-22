Bhurban PC Hotel attains ISO-22000, HACCP food safety management re-certifications

ISLAMABAD - Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhur­ban has been re-certified by ISO-22000:2018 and HACCP, an esteemed international standard for food safety management, with 100 percent compliance two years in a row.

ISO-22000 is an internation­ally accepted standard for food safety management systems, providing a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety of food products throughout the supply chain. It covers pro­cesses from primary production to consumption, emphasising a holistic approach to food safe­ty. Hazard Analysis and Criti­cal Control Points (HACCP) is a systematic approach to food safety that identifies, evaluates, and controls potential hazards throughout food production. Developed in the 1960s by NASA in collaboration with the Pillsbury Company to ensure the safety of space food, HACCP has since become a global stan­dard in the food industry.

The re-certification audit, con­ducted by the globally renowned TUV Austria, encompassed on-site evaluations and a meticulous ex­amination of documentation, poli­cies, and procedures. No major or minor non-conformity was identi­fied during the comprehensive as­sessment, showcasing the team’s unwavering commitment to main­taining the highest standards in food safety. Addressing the posi­tive audit results, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A Gardezi remarked, “We have a longstanding reputation for ex­ceptional service standards and commitment to excellence in all hospitality avenues. Our pledge will only grow stronger with such humbling accolades, spurring our motivation for the future.”

General Manager, Pearl-Conti­nental Hotel, Bhurban, Nadeem Chaudhary shared his thoughts on the achievement, “We strive to provide the best-in-class ser­vices for our valued guests and continue evolving our processes and procedures to maintain qual­ity at par with global standards. Thank you for your continued trust; we are grateful to receive these re-certifications and will continue enhancing our services to stay at the top of our game.”

The auditors commended the team for their dedication and also lauded the sustainability initiatives spearheaded by se­nior management. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project at Pearl-Continental Bhurban, which utilises live bacteria to treat and recycle wastewater while converting it into organic fertiliser, was also praised.