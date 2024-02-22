BISP partners with six banks to expand payment system

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark development, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) signed an agreement with six banks for disbursement of funds among its 9.3 Million beneficiary households in a ceremony held here Wednesday. The agreement was signed in an impressive ceremony that was witnessed by the Chairperson, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed, Heads of part­ner banks and development partners of the programme. The secretary BISP speaking at the event explained that initially, the programme was utiliz­ing the services of only two banks and the contracts of the same had ex­pired some years back. However, this expansion signifies the introduction of wider service provider banks thus leading to greater transparency. The BISP will annually save Rs 2 billion on account of competition introduced through this new payment system. As a consequence, there will be 15 clus­ters and 6 banks providing service to BISP beneficiaries now with broader partnership service being provided by Bank Al Falah, Bank of Punjab, Mo­bilink Microfinance, Telenor Microfi­nance Bank, Habib Bank Limited, and HBL Microfinance. He further stated, “With beneficiary awareness and a grievance redressal system created in collaboration with banks, we are poised to overcome challenges and achieve a more responsive System”.