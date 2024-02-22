Cash, valuables worth million of rupees looted

KARACHI - Armed robbers looted cash and other valuable worth million of rupees from three shops. Po­lice arrested two street criminals and other valuables during sepa­rate action. According to details, armed robbers barged into three shops in Azizabad area of Kara­chi and took the employ­ees hostage. The robbers took away hundreds of thousands rupees cash and other valuables from the shops. Meanwhile, the police during a raid in Sarjani Town arrested two street criminals be­sides recovering arms, cash and other valuables from their possession. Separate cases in the two incidents were reg­istered at respective po­lice stations and investi­gations were underway.