Cash, valuables worth million of rupees looted

KARACHI - Armed robbers looted cash and other valuable worth million of rupees from three shops. Police arrested two street criminals and other valuables during separate action. According to details, armed robbers barged into three shops in Azizabad area of Karachi and took the employees hostage. The robbers took away hundreds of thousands rupees cash and other valuables from the shops. Meanwhile, the police during a raid in Sarjani Town arrested two street criminals besides recovering arms, cash and other valuables from their possession. Separate cases in the two incidents were registered at respective police stations and investigations were underway.