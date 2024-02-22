Citizens need to play role in improving environment by planting tree: CM

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar has urged every citizen to play role in improving the environment by planting a tree. He was speaking after inaugurating the Urban Forest scheme by planting saplings in Karachi on Wednesday.

Maqbool Baqar said that it was the national and moral responsibility of every citizen to partici­pate in the Urban Forest scheme. He said that the planting of trees will improve the environment not only in Sindh but entire country. The Caretak­er Chief Minister was informed on the occasion that the Sindh Forest Department had planted 147400 plants in Karachi.