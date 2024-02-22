CM Naqvi calls for enhancing economic ties with Kuwait

LAHORE - Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutairi has said that his country was desirous to enhance bilateral cooperation in livestock and other sectors. He was speaking during meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Wednesday in which issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields came under discussion. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutairi congratulated the Punjab chief minister on his election as Chairman PCB and the grand opening of PSL-9. He said that we will further promote cooperation with Punjab in livestock and other sectors. Kuwaiti Ambassador said there was a lot of potential to increase bilateral trade relations. Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and Kuwait have brotherly relations since decades. He said the time has come to transform Pakistan-Kuwait relations into fruitful economic cooperation. Mohsin Naqvi said that livestock was in high demand in Kuwait and bilateral cooperation in this sector needs to be promoted on a sustainable basis. Six Business Facilitation Centers have been built in Punjab in just 30 days and required NOCs were issued to investors within 15 days at Business Facilitation Centres, he added. The chief minister said that Kuwaiti investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Punjab, will provide all possible facilities. Greater exchange of trade delegations can increase economic ties, Mohsin Naqvi added.