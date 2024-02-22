CM Naqvi calls for enhancing economic ties with Kuwait

LAHORE - Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutairi has said that his country was desirous to enhance bilateral cooperation in live­stock and other sectors. He was speak­ing during meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore on Wednesday in which issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral rela­tions and increasing cooperation in various fields came under discussion. Nassar Abdul Rehman Almutairi con­gratulated the Punjab chief minister on his election as Chairman PCB and the grand opening of PSL-9. He said that we will further promote cooperation with Punjab in livestock and other sec­tors. Kuwaiti Ambassador said there was a lot of potential to increase bilat­eral trade relations. Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and Kuwait have brotherly relations since decades. He said the time has come to transform Pakistan-Kuwait relations into fruitful econom­ic cooperation. Mohsin Naqvi said that livestock was in high demand in Kuwait and bilateral cooperation in this sector needs to be promoted on a sustainable basis. Six Business Fa­cilitation Centers have been built in Punjab in just 30 days and required NOCs were issued to investors within 15 days at Business Facilitation Cen­tres, he added. The chief minister said that Kuwaiti investors should take ad­vantage of investment opportunities in Punjab, will provide all possible fa­cilities. Greater exchange of trade del­egations can increase economic ties, Mohsin Naqvi added.