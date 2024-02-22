Commissioner reviews arrangements for polio campaign

HYDERABAD - The Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has said that a better strategy should be prepared for mak­ing environmental sample negative in Hyderabad and Jamshoro and coverage for refusal cases in order to make Hyderabad Division polio free. He expressed these views while presid­ing over a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs for reviewing out­come of last polio campaign and arrangements made for upcoming polio campaign to begin from 26th Febru­ary. Commissoner asked all Deputy Commissioners to complete their arrange­ments so that 100 percent results could be achieved. Commissioner directed Dep­uty Commissioner Jamshoro Zulfiqar Memon that more polio camps should be set up on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalanadr to be celebrated at Sehwan Sharif so that polio drops could be administered to devotees as well as chil­dren upto five years. He di­rected all DCs to hold review meetings in their respective districts during polio drive and accomplish 100 percent results. He further directed that different death cases in children due to measles had been reported so that a comprehensive strategy should be made to deal with it. Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to organize awareness pro­grammes in Schools regard­ing polio disease so that po­lio campaign could be more effective. On this occasion Focal person for divisional task force Dr. Jamshed Khan­zda in his briefing said that in upcoming polio drive as many as 2382877 children upto five years will be ad­ministered anti-polio drops in 309 union councils of Hy­derabad Division for which 573 EPI centers and 2107 outreach sites had been es­tablished. He informed that additional polio teams had been established for Qalan­dar Lal Shahbaz Urs so that devotes as well as children could be vaccinated.