Thursday, February 22, 2024
Commissioner reviews upgradation, renovation at Services Hospital

Our Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has an­nounced significant advancements in the construction of the new col­lection centre at Services Hospital. Expressing satisfaction, the com­missioner revealed that the state-of-the-art diagnostic and collection lab at Services Hospital is nearing completion. During a morning visit here on Wednesday, Commissioner Randhawa personally inspected the ongoing work and received a comprehensive briefing. Beyond the lab, Commissioner Lahore me­ticulously reviewed the construc­tion of parking and waiting areas, emphasizing the holistic approach to healthcare infrastructure. The successful completion of the new lab, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is expected to greatly enhance residents’ access to medi­cal facilities. The commissioner further delved into the ongoing progress of the Services Lab and Diagnostic Center. He disclosed plans for a new lab on Jail Road, foreseeing its contribution to the aesthetic enhancement of the road upon completion. Commissioner rigorously evaluated the pace of construction, adhering to estab­lished timelines and deadlines, stressing the rapid advancement of the project. Assuring timely completion, the new Services Di­agnostic Lab and Collection Center are progressing seamlessly. Com­missioner Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa underscored that alongside the lab and diagnostic center, si­multaneous construction is under­way for parking and waiting areas. This integrated approach aims to streamline processes for both Outpatient Department (OPD) ser­vices and the general public. Rand­hawa received a detailed briefing from Chief Engineer Traffic En­gineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) and other officers, ensuring adherence to established timelines. He directed continuous work around the clock, emphasiz­ing the significance of the collec­tion center and diagnostic lab in the hospital’s comprehensive re­modeling.

Senior management course officers visit WASA head office

Our Staff Reporter

