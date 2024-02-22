Consul Generals from China, Turkey, Iran attend PSL 9 match at Gaddafi Stadium

The Gaddafi Stadium, renowned for hosting spectacular cricket matches, added a touch of international diplomacy to the excitement of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 9. The eighth match of the series saw an esteemed gathering as the Consul Generals of China, Turkey, and Iran graced the event with their presence.

Extended invitations by the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the diplomats were warmly received at the venue, highlighting the intersection of sports and international relations.

The attendance of Zhao Shiren from China, Durmus Bastug from Turkey, and Mehran Mowahid Far from Iran not only underscored the global appeal of the PSL but also reflected the strengthening bonds between Pakistan and these countries.

Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the distinguished guests, acknowledging their support in fostering goodwill and friendship through the universal language of cricket. The gesture was warmly reciprocated by the Consul Generals, who shared their enjoyment of the match and gratitude towards the PCB Chairman for the invitation.