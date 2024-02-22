DC orders regular cleanliness operations at parks

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali Wednes­day visited two parks in the city and ordered of­ficials to ensure the cleanliness of all parks and recreational facilities through daily cleanliness operations. During a visit to Fayyaz park and Tile­ri Park, the DC inspected the walking track, and street lights and asked the official to beautify the parks further and take proper care of the grounds’ greenery, plants and trees. He said that providing a clean atmosphere at recreational facilities was a priority and ordered officials to channel their ef­forts in this direction. Later DC chaired an open court where he heard the problems of the people and issued appropriate orders to resolve them.

JAIL SUPERINTENDENT SUFFERS CARDIACARREST, SHIFTED TO HOSPITAL

Superintendent District Jail Muzaffargarh Iqbal Akhtar Wednesday suffered cardiac arrest while on duty, responding to which rescuers restored his breath and shifted him to the hospital in semicon­scious condition for treatment.