DPO Attock holds crime review meeting

ATTOCK - District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul chaired a crime review meeting which was attended by SDPOs and SHOs of the entire district. DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan reviewed the performance of all SDPOs, SHOs in detail. DPO reviewed overall crime rate and police performance. Specially murder cases under investigation, arresting the accused of robbery and arresting the criminals of category A. On this occasion, DPO said that police will never allow any evil elements to disturb the peace and law and order and strict legal action will be taken against such elements.