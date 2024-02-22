Thursday, February 22, 2024
DPO Attock holds crime review meeting

STAFF REPORT
ATTOCK  -  District Police Offi­cer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul chaired a crime review meeting which was attend­ed by SDPOs and SHOs of the entire district. DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan re­viewed the performance of all SDPOs, SHOs in de­tail. DPO reviewed overall crime rate and police per­formance. Specially mur­der cases under investiga­tion, arresting the accused of robbery and arresting the criminals of category A. On this occasion, DPO said that police will nev­er allow any evil elements to disturb the peace and law and order and strict legal action will be taken against such elements. 

