DPO Attock holds crime review meeting

ATTOCK - District Police Offi­cer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul chaired a crime review meeting which was attend­ed by SDPOs and SHOs of the entire district. DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan re­viewed the performance of all SDPOs, SHOs in de­tail. DPO reviewed overall crime rate and police per­formance. Specially mur­der cases under investiga­tion, arresting the accused of robbery and arresting the criminals of category A. On this occasion, DPO said that police will nev­er allow any evil elements to disturb the peace and law and order and strict legal action will be taken against such elements.