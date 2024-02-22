Dutch hockey club beats HEC 4-3 in 2nd match

LAHORE - Netherland’s OHC Bully hockey club team defeated Higher Education Commission (HEC) team by a thin margin of 4-3 in the second match to level the 3-match series at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. After losing the first match by 2-1, Bully hockey club team improved their game a lot in the second match. Nabeel Minhas, Mak Landerink, skipper Ruben Kattier and Leen Timmers struck one goal each for Netherland’s OHC Bully hockey club team. HEC’s Ammar netted two goals while the third goal was scored by Usman Ashraf. The guest team will play their third and last match in Islamabad.