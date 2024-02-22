Thursday, February 22, 2024
Dutch hockey club beats HEC 4-3 in 2nd match

Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
LAHORE   -   Netherland’s OHC Bully hockey club team defeated Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) team by a thin margin of 4-3 in the second match to level the 3-match series at the National Hock­ey Stadium on Wednesday. After losing the first match by 2-1, Bully hockey club team improved their game a lot in the second match. Nabeel Minhas, Mak Lander­ink, skipper Ruben Kattier and Leen Timmers struck one goal each for Nether­land’s OHC Bully hockey club team. HEC’s Ammar netted two goals while the third goal was scored by Us­man Ashraf. The guest team will play their third and last match in Islamabad.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

