ECP's consultative meeting to allocate reserved seats to SIC today

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hold a meeting on Thursday (today) to reveiw Sunni Itttehad Council's request to allocate reserved seats to the the party.

Sources said the ECP, in its important consultative meeting, will review the SIC application and take a final decision on whether to allocate reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council or otherwise.

If the ECP decided to allocate reserved seats to the SIC, the Commission will give one reserved seat to the party against its every 4.5 generals seats.

Sources further said if the SIC is denied seats reserved for women and minorities, other political parties will get reserved seats with a ratio of one against every three general seats won by them.

The ECP is likely to announce the initial party position today.