ECP to share final list of winning candidates with NA Secretariat

ISLAMABAD - Since the major political parties have almost reached a deal over the formation of government in centre, the top election regulatory authority will soon formally share a complete list of winning can­didates with the National Assembly Secretariat.

After sharing the list and allocation of reserved seats, the National Assembly Secretariat will send a summary to the president to summon the maid­en session of 16th National Assembly. According to the rules and procedures, the outgoing speaker will take oath from elected members and conduct election of new speaker National Assembly in the first session. The National Assembly Secretariat Islamabad has also established one window facili­tation centre to assist and facilitate newly-elected members of National Assembly of Pakistan. The facilitation centre will remain open from 10am till 3pm from 22nd February in committee Room No.2 in Parliament House Islamabad.

The facilitation centre will provide facilities re­garding registration of newly elected MNAs, mak­ing official photos for their official cards and as­sisting to complete necessary documents. In order to avoid hassle, it is informed that newly elected members may visit facilitation centre in Commit­tee Room.2 which will remain functional till inau­gural session. President Arif Alvi will formally sum­mon the maiden session of the National Assembly, constitutionally before 29th February, to conduct according to the rules and procedures. According to Section 91(2) of the Constitution, the president must convene the National Assembly’s session af­ter the official announcement of election results or issuance of its notification within 21 days.