Thursday, February 22, 2024
Edu Dept issues notice to 13 teachers over poor performance

APP
February 22, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Depart­ment of Education of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has issued show-cause notices to 13 teachers of different cadres who showed zero perfor­mance in the matriculation exam­inations.

It has been directed to send an explanation within seven days and action against the teachers who showed poor performance in the matriculation exams is ongoing on behalf of the education depart­ment, an official of the education department said here Wednesday.

He disclosed that more than 150 teachers, principals, vice princi­pals were issued formal show-cause notices and were asked to explain.

APP

