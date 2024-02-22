Edu Dept issues notice to 13 teachers over poor performance

PESHAWAR - The Department of Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued show-cause notices to 13 teachers of different cadres who showed zero performance in the matriculation examinations.
It has been directed to send an explanation within seven days and action against the teachers who showed poor performance in the matriculation exams is ongoing on behalf of the education department, an official of the education department said here Wednesday.
He disclosed that more than 150 teachers, principals, vice principals were issued formal show-cause notices and were asked to explain.