Event held to mark Int’l Mother Language Day in Landi Kotal

KHYBER - In connection with International Mother Language Day, a gathering convened at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal Bazaar on Wednesday aimed at promoting the use of the mother language as a medium of education in schools.
Under the banner of the local youth community, political elites and members of civil society participated in the event. Addressing the gathering, speakers including Aftab Shinwari, Nisar Shinwari, local Pakistan People Party leader Shah Rehman Shinwari, and others emphasized the importance of the mother language. They expressed concern that the government’s neglect of the mother tongue had created a sense of deprivation among speakers of various local languages.
The speakers stressed that a mother language is the identity of a community, reflecting its culture and traditions. They advocated for making the mother language a compulsory subject in the curriculum for both private and state-run schools. Emphasizing that adopting mother languages as the medium of instruction would enhance the development of local languages and contribute to an increase in the country’s literacy rate, the speakers highlighted the significance of celebrating the language day to foster better understanding among different ethnic groups.
The speakers also urged local traders and shopkeepers to display their signboards in their mother language, Pashto.