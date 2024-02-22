Ex-commissioner Rawalpindi ‘records’ statement before ECP committee

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha on Thursday recorded his statement before the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) high-level committee formed to probe the alleged rigging in general elections 2024.

According to sources, the ECP issued a notice yesterday to the former commissioner to record statement before the committee.

The ECP committee also recorded statements of District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) of concerned constituencies.

The committee led by a senior member of the ECP recorded statements of DROs and RO of 13 National Assembly constituencies and 26 provincial assembly constituencies of Rawalpindi division.

The sources privy to the development said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) also submitted the transcript of former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha’s presser, accusing ECP and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘election rigging’.

The sources added that DROs and ROs have also submitted written statements to the committee. The high-level committee has started the compilation of its report which would be submitted to the ECP.

Ex-commissioner Rawalpindi allegations

In a shocking ‘revelation’, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha – who stepped down from his post – dropped a bombshell on Saturday, confessing to be involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024, adding another layer of controversy to the already disputed polls.

Taking responsibility for what he termed a “heinous crime,” Chatha implicated not only himself but also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ — a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.

The presser came almost a week after the Feb 8 general elections as the ECP has already been in the crosshairs of several rigging allegations amidst PTI and other political parties’ nationwide protests, claiming they were deprived of their mandate.

The ECP flatly rejected the rigging allegations put forth by Liaquat Ali Chatta against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The spokesperson said in a statement that neither the ECP nor any of its officials instructed the Rawalpindi commissioner to change election results under his jurisdiction.