Ex-Rwp RPO confesses to support PTI regarding rigging allegations in exchange of a lucrative position

Former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has retracted his earlier statement made in a press conference last Saturday wherein he accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of Pakistan of being complicit in electoral rigging.

According to details, the former Rawalpindi commissioner has retracted his allegations against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and CJP Qazi Faez Isa in his written statement submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the statement, Chattha has confessed to having supported the narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about rigging in the general elections and maligning state institutions in exchange of a lucrative position in future.

He says he had been made this offer by a Lahore-based PTI leader with whom he had developed a close friendship.

Chattha further alleges that “this entire planning had been formulated after consultation and approval of the senior leadership of PTI”.