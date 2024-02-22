Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Rwp RPO confesses to support PTI regarding rigging allegations in exchange of a lucrative position

Ex-Rwp RPO confesses to support PTI regarding rigging allegations in exchange of a lucrative position
Web Desk
8:09 PM | February 22, 2024
National

Former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has retracted his earlier statement made in a press conference last Saturday wherein he accused the chief election commissioner and the chief justice of Pakistan of being complicit in electoral rigging. 

According to details, the former Rawalpindi commissioner has retracted his allegations against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and CJP Qazi Faez Isa in his written statement submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the statement, Chattha has confessed to having supported the narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about rigging in the general elections and maligning state institutions in exchange of a lucrative position in future.

He says he had been made this offer by a Lahore-based PTI leader with whom he had developed a close friendship.

Chattha further alleges that “this entire planning had been formulated after consultation and approval of the senior leadership of PTI”.

PTI condemns mistreatment with Bushra Bibi at sub-jail Bani Gala

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024