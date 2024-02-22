Experts discuss policies related to gender-based violence

PESHAWAR - The Omar Asghar Khan Development Foundation, through its Aawaz II program, orchestrated a provincial consultation focusing on integrating community engagement and behaviour change initiatives within policies on gender-based violence, child marriage, and social cohesion. The event featured insights from community leaders and civil society experts, emphasizing effective strategies aligned with policy goals.
Government representatives, including the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minorities Affairs, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member of the National Commission on Human Rights, actively participated. Chaired by Tariq Javed, Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Commission for Human Rights, the event addressed the importance of citizen-state engagement.
Dr Yasmin Ziadi, Team Lead of Aawaz II, highlighted the program’s community structures, fostering meaningful engagement through village forums, district forums, and Aawaz Agahi Centers. In the past four years, Aawaz II has established 738 forums across 37 districts, bringing together diverse groups to address societal issues.
Speakers emphasized the pivotal role of behaviour change in policy implementation, advocating for public engagement through media platforms like social media, radio, and local communication campaigns. Maryam Bibi, Executive Director of Khwendo Kor, stressed the necessity of including marginalized voices, urging the government to ensure their meaningful participation.