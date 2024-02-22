Fans barred carrying Pro-Palestine banners during PSL 9

The security officially allegedly stopped a woman spectator from carrying out a flag inscribed with the demand for “Free Palestine”.

Taking to X, the woman recorded her protest against the police for stopping her from her right to protest.

https://x.com/ffaryall/status/1759640686276563297?s=20

Faryal wrote, “I was stopped by security officials upon seeing the banner in support of Palestine during the match as if I was carrying a weapon.”

Faryal regretted the attitude of the security officials. She said, “The attitude of security officials made my younger siblings accompanying me anxious, so I felt it inappropriate to argue.”