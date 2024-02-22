Fast decision-making essential for national development: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to make fast decisions to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. He said that slow decision-making has hindered the process of national development. He expressed these views while addressing the recognition ceremony of officers of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Secretariat, CEOs, and MDs of Insurance Companies, organized by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, at Governor House, Lahore, today.

The President said that the institutions of the Ombudsmen had played a commendable role in providing speedy and free-of-cost justice to the aggrieved complainants against the administrative injustices of government organizations. He congratulated FIO on its outstanding performance by providing monetary relief to the tune of over Rs. 5 billion to the aggrieved policyholders.

The President also remarked that Pakistan had tremendous potential to grow but it required honesty and fast decision making to put it on the right track. He stressed that honesty must be the foundation stone with a key focus on integrity and fair play. He stated that institutions of the country were required to do justice. The President added that he firmly believed in merit, saying that he had never asked for any favor for anyone during his tenure as the President. He expressed the hope that Pakistan would turn around as it was blessed with enormous potential and talented youth.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel, highlighted the role of FIO in providing justice to the policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies. He said that under the guidance of President Dr Arif Alvi, FIO had significantly improved its performance and processed 6000 complaints last year.

The President also distributed recognition shields among the representatives of insurance companies and officials of FIO for their valuable services in the provision of timely relief to insurance policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

Later, a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also called on the President and discussed the economic situation of the country and issues related to mental health, breast cancer, and women empowerment. He urged the business community to take steps for the economic empowerment of women enabling them to actively participate in economic activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the country was facing various challenges such as stunting, malnutrition, and 26.2 million out-of-school children. He said these challenges needed to be addressed on a priority basis.

Talking about mental health, the President said that a toolkit should be made available in every home for maintaining overall mental health and well-being to timely deal with such health issues in families.

The members of the delegation appreciated the efforts of the President and the First Lady for the empowerment of women and raising awareness regarding breast cancer and other social and health issues.