Thursday, February 22, 2024
Five held for leopard killing in Galiyat

Our Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024
Regional

ABBOTTABAD  -  Wildlife authorities have made a significant break­through by arresting five individuals linked to sepa­rate common leopard killings in Galiyat.

Official sources from the Wildlife Department con­firmed the arrest of Muhammad Irshad, Zafeer Ah­mad, Zaheer, Pervaiz, and Hazrat Wali Shah. The of­ficials said that the arrests mark a crucial step in safeguarding natural heritage and protecting endan­gered species like the common leopard.

The accused face charges under the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015, reflecting the authorities’ stance against wildlife crimes. The officials said in­terrogations were ongoing to gather more informa­tion and ensure justice prevails.

Our Staff Reporter

