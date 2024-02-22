Five held for leopard killing in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD - Wildlife authorities have made a significant breakthrough by arresting five individuals linked to separate common leopard killings in Galiyat.
Official sources from the Wildlife Department confirmed the arrest of Muhammad Irshad, Zafeer Ahmad, Zaheer, Pervaiz, and Hazrat Wali Shah. The officials said that the arrests mark a crucial step in safeguarding natural heritage and protecting endangered species like the common leopard.
The accused face charges under the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015, reflecting the authorities’ stance against wildlife crimes. The officials said interrogations were ongoing to gather more information and ensure justice prevails.