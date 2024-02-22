Five held for leopard killing in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD - Wildlife authorities have made a significant break­through by arresting five individuals linked to sepa­rate common leopard killings in Galiyat.

Official sources from the Wildlife Department con­firmed the arrest of Muhammad Irshad, Zafeer Ah­mad, Zaheer, Pervaiz, and Hazrat Wali Shah. The of­ficials said that the arrests mark a crucial step in safeguarding natural heritage and protecting endan­gered species like the common leopard.

The accused face charges under the KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015, reflecting the authorities’ stance against wildlife crimes. The officials said in­terrogations were ongoing to gather more informa­tion and ensure justice prevails.