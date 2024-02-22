Gold rates up by Rs750 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 kar­at gold increased by Rs750 and was sold at Rs215,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs214,450 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs644 to Rs184,500 from Rs183,856, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,124 from Rs168,535, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36, re­spectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,048, the association reported.