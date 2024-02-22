Hamdard University’s convocation to be held on Feb 24

KARACHI - The 26th convocation of Hamdard University (HU) will be held on Saturday (February 24) at 3.00 pm at the main campus of the University, Madinat al Hikmah. Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, will attend the ceremony as chief guest. Whereas, the Chancel­lor of the University Sa­dia Rashid will preside over the convocation. In the convocation, med­als, degrees, and certifi­cates will be distributed among hundreds of stu­dents who completed their courses in the aca­demic year of 2023. Be­sides, Prof. Dr. Shabibul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, members of Board of Governors (HU), dip­lomats, distinguished guests, students, and their parents will attend the convocation.