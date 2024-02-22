Hawkins, Maryam stress modern technology to boost agriculture sector

LAHORE - Senior Vice-president of the PML-N and nominee for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Wednesday. Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for the visit of Commissioner Hawkins as both reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and establishing strong partnerships that extend beyond geographical boundaries, contributing to the social well-being of both nations. During the meeting, dis­cussions were also held on the imminent challenges posed by climate change. Effective strategies were exchanged to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change as the two emphasized the need for social initiatives to safeguard the planet for future generations. Both agreed to make efforts to search for innova­tive approaches to revolutionize the agricultural sector with deep attention given to leveraging modern technologies such as mechanization and digitalization. The crucial role of agri­culture in advancing economic growth and sustainability was acknowledged with an emphasis on collaborative efforts to enhance production capabilities and resilience in the agricul­tural sector. They also discussed initiatives aimed at empow­ering women and fostering a comprehensive and supportive environment to enable their full participation and leadership. Discussions also revolved around exchanging ideas on promot­ing girls’ education in a manner that fosters empowerment and financial autonomy. They also reaffirmed their determination to advance women’s participation and leadership across all spheres of life.