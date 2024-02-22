ICP accelerate action against vehicles moving with tinted glasses

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Cap­ital Police is using all available resources to ensure the peace and tranquility with­in the federal capital, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police ensure data registration, identification documents and effective search of citizens entering the high security zone on a regular basis.

Moreover, action has been taken against motorcyclists over traffic rules violations on various checkpoints of high security zone. During the week, the Islamabad Capital Police removed tinted glasses and improper number plates from bikes and issued challan tickets to motorcyclists for violations. Strict directions have been issued to police officers and officials per­forming their duties at high security zone checkpoints to exercise their duty with full responsibility.

The protection of important public and private property and embassies located in the high security zone is of paramount importance. The police officials were further directed to ensure the data en­try of all citizens entering the high secu­rity zone, the identification documents should be thoroughly scrutinized, all suspicious vehicles should be searched and a positive attitude has been taken to­wards the public. Citizens are also urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police and to report any suspicious activ­ity on “Pucar-15”.