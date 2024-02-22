Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ICP accelerate action against vehicles moving with tinted glasses

Israr Ahmad
February 22, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Following the special directions of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Cap­ital Police is using all available resources to ensure the peace and tranquility with­in the federal capital, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police ensure data registration, identification documents and effective search of citizens entering the high security zone on a regular basis. 

Moreover, action has been taken against motorcyclists over traffic rules violations on various checkpoints of high security zone. During the week, the Islamabad Capital Police removed tinted glasses and improper number plates from bikes and issued challan tickets to motorcyclists for violations. Strict directions have been issued to police officers and officials per­forming their duties at high security zone checkpoints to exercise their duty with full responsibility. 

Experts discuss policies related to gender-based violence

The protection of important public and private property and embassies located in the high security zone is of paramount importance. The police officials were further directed to ensure the data en­try of all citizens entering the high secu­rity zone, the identification documents should be thoroughly scrutinized, all suspicious vehicles should be searched and a positive attitude has been taken to­wards the public. Citizens are also urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police and to report any suspicious activ­ity on “Pucar-15”.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708564584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024