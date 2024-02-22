IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital’s 3 constituencies

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter pertaining to the election results in three constituencies of Federal Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the petitions. The court declared that the victory notifications of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidates in NA-46, 47 and 48 would remain suspended till the ECP’s decision on the pending cases.
The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra court appeals (ICA) filed by independent candidates Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari Advocate. During the course of proceedings, the ECP’s counsel adopted the stance that the petitioners did not tell the facts to the bench.