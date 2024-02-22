Thursday, February 22, 2024
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital’s 3 constituencies

Agencies
February 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednes­day sent the matter pertaining to the elec­tion results in three constituencies of Fed­eral Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the pe­titions. The court declared that the vic­tory notifications of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidates in NA-46, 47 and 48 would remain suspended till the ECP’s decision on the pending cases. 

The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir heard the intra court appeals (ICA) filed by independent candidates Bar­rister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari Advocate. During the course of proceedings, the ECP’s counsel adopted the stance that the petitioners did not tell the facts to the bench.

