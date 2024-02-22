IHC rejects Islamabad DC’s unconditional apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday turned down Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islam­abad Irfan Nawaz Memon’s unconditional apology and barred him to go abroad after he failed to ap­pear before the court in a contempt case.

A single bench of IHC Justice Babar Sattar also reserved his verdict in the contempt of court case against the DC and others due to prolonged deten­tion of PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shan­dana Gulzar under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. He said that the reserved judg­ment would be announced in the next week.

Justice Sattar asked Memon to submit his re­sponse to another show-cause notice issued to him by Monday regarding the matter related to his non-appearance before the court on Tuesday while he also turned down his request to transfer the contempt of court case to another bench.

During the hearing, SSP Operations Zafar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Farooq Buttar ap­peared before the court. Memon, who was pres­ent during the hearing, said that he has not missed any of the 18 hearings in the case and that he leaves himself at the court’s mercy.

Expressing his annoyance over the absence of the DC on the last hearing, Justice Sattar said that do you think this is a joke, you are being tried in contempt of court [case]. You issued 69 MPO or­ders for 970 days. He added that this case was sup­posed to be completed yesterday, it could not be done because of you. Memon replied that he can­not even think of disobeying the court order.

Justice Sattar asked the DC Islamabad if bench­es would now be formed as per his choice when he urged the transfer of the contempt case to an­other bench. Memon’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abba­si said that the DC’s non-appearance was not an obstacle to justice and his client had no intention of undermining the court’s authority. He request­ed the court to dismiss the contempt of court case.