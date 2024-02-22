Hub Chowki is facing a dire situation as residents grapple with the harsh impact of inflation. Numerous reports from students, shopkeepers, and concerned citizens highlight the pressing issue that has persisted for months. During a recent personal survey conducted in the city, I witnessed the alarming fluctuation in commodity prices. The same product was being sold at normal prices in one location, while just a short distance away, it was being offered at double the cost. This self-created pricing chaos is causing distress among the local population.
The gravity of the situation became even more apparent when I visited a salon for a simple haircut. To my dismay, I was charged three hundred, a stark contrast to the one hundred to one hundred and fifty range observed in other well-decorated shops. The discrepancy in pricing reflects an unjust burden on the residents of Hub Chowki, creating a sense of frustration and anger.
In a published article from “The Express Tribune” titled ‘JI Balochistan to protest soaring inflation,’ the issue of inflation in Hub Chowki was underscored, emphasising that protests have already taken place in response to this economic challenge. The mercilessness with which inflation is affecting the people of Hub Chowki is evident, and urgent intervention is needed.
I earnestly request the district duty commissioner and other city authorities to address this injustice promptly. Failing to control inflation in Balochistan’s second-largest city could have far-reaching consequences, potentially exacerbating destructive issues across the country. It is crucial that steps be taken to stabilise prices and alleviate the financial burden on the residents of Hub Chowki.
MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN,
Awaran.