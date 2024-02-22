Thursday, February 22, 2024
Inflation in Hub Chowki

February 22, 2024
Opinions, Letters

Hub Chowki is facing a dire sit­uation as residents grapple with the harsh impact of inflation. Numerous reports from students, shopkeepers, and concerned citi­zens highlight the pressing issue that has persisted for months. Dur­ing a recent personal survey con­ducted in the city, I witnessed the alarming fluctuation in commod­ity prices. The same product was being sold at normal prices in one location, while just a short dis­tance away, it was being offered at double the cost. This self-creat­ed pricing chaos is causing distress among the local population.

The gravity of the situation be­came even more apparent when I visited a salon for a simple haircut. To my dismay, I was charged three hundred, a stark contrast to the one hundred to one hundred and fifty range observed in other well-dec­orated shops. The discrepancy in pricing reflects an unjust burden on the residents of Hub Chowki, creat­ing a sense of frustration and anger.

In a published article from “The Express Tribune” titled ‘JI Balo­chistan to protest soaring inflation,’ the issue of inflation in Hub Chow­ki was underscored, emphasising that protests have already taken place in response to this economic challenge. The mercilessness with which inflation is affecting the peo­ple of Hub Chowki is evident, and urgent intervention is needed.

I earnestly request the district duty commissioner and other city authorities to address this injus­tice promptly. Failing to control inflation in Balochistan’s second-largest city could have far-reach­ing consequences, potentially ex­acerbating destructive issues across the country. It is crucial that steps be taken to stabilise prices and alleviate the financial burden on the residents of Hub Chowki.

MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN,

Awaran.

Pleading for Anarchy

