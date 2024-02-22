Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Interim bails of PTI founders' sisters extended in May 9 cases

Interim bails of PTI founders' sisters extended in May 9 cases
Web Desk
12:19 PM | February 22, 2024
National

 An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the interim bails of the sisters of the PTI founder in May 9 vandalism cases.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before anti-terrorism court Judge Arshad Javed who extended their bails till March 16.

Meanwhile, former PTI leader Musrat Jamshed Cheema met with the sisters in the courtroom who expressed their anger.

Ms Cheema informed them of the cases filed against her and the hardships she faced while in hiding. But the sisters were outraged.

Aleema Khan told her that when her brother needed her help, she was hiding.

She said you were close to the PTI founder but you left her in time of trial. Ms Cheema remained silent and did not retaliate. 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1708573580.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024