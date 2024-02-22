Interim bails of PTI founders' sisters extended in May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the interim bails of the sisters of the PTI founder in May 9 vandalism cases.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared before anti-terrorism court Judge Arshad Javed who extended their bails till March 16.

Meanwhile, former PTI leader Musrat Jamshed Cheema met with the sisters in the courtroom who expressed their anger.

Ms Cheema informed them of the cases filed against her and the hardships she faced while in hiding. But the sisters were outraged.

Aleema Khan told her that when her brother needed her help, she was hiding.

She said you were close to the PTI founder but you left her in time of trial. Ms Cheema remained silent and did not retaliate.