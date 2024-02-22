Irrational use aggravating water crisis: DG Aab-e-Pak

FAISALABAD - Managing Director Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and Punjab Municipal De­velopment Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz has said that although Pakistan is blessed with plenty of water res­ervoirs, yet vast population and ir­rational use of water are aggravating its crisis that will play havoc with the lives of the people.

He was speaking as a special guest at a seminar on “Situation of Clean Water in Punjab” under the auspices of the Rotaract Club of the Senior Tu­tor Office of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.

He said that we have to take practi­cal steps to prevent wastage of water so that this beautiful gift of nature can be preserved for future generations. He said that Pakistan is one of the fifth most populous countries in the world, while only 32 countries around the world have a worse per capita water situation than Pakistan.

He called for creating awareness about population control, efficient irrigation systems with value crops, distribution network improvement at the public level. He said that vari­ous projects are being run with the support of Japan International Coop­eration Agency (JICA) to ensure clean drinking water in Faisalabad and 34 new dams have been constructed in Potohar. Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Dr Shahab Aslam said that water wastage is a common practice in our society, but if aware­ness is provided among people about saving water, it will help deal with the water crisis.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali said there was a need to create awareness about water, and foster a participato­ry approach towards the rational use and clean water in the society.

He said that Islam encourages us to save water and the golden principles of Islam should be followed to make life beautiful. Dr. Fahd Rasul Associate Professor of Agronomy Department University of Agriculture Faisalabad said that at the time of independence, 5,000 cubic meters of per capita wa­ter was available in Pakistan, which has now been reduced to only 900 cu­bic meters. He said that thousands of people across the country suffer from various diseases due to water con­tamination. JICA’s Mr. Dairaku and Mr. Murakami also spoke.

FESCO STRIVING HARDTO FACILITATE CONSUMERS,EMPLOYEES: TAHSIN

Chairman Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) Board of Direc­tors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan has said that FESCO is utilizing all avail­able resources and striving hard to provide the best facilities to its con­sumers and employees.

Presiding over a review meeting at the FESCO Headquarters here, he appreciated the efforts of Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir and his team for ensuring continuous electricity sup­ply to the consumers. He said that the services of CEO FESCO are worthy of praise for reducing line losses and in­creasing recovery as well as providing quality services to the consumers. He said that the FESCO Board will play its pivotal role to implement the consum­er’s friendly policies devised by the FESCO administration so that FESCO can emerge as a developed company.