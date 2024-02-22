Japan’s exports rise to 7.33tr yen in Jan

TOKYO - Japan’s exports rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 7.33 trillion yen (48.87 billion US dollars) in January, marking the second straight month of growth, government data showed Wednesday. The robust overseas shipments helped the country halve its monthly trade deficit from a year earlier to 1.76 trillion yen, according to prelimi­nary data from the Ministry of Finance. China-bound shipments grew 29.2pc, while exports to the United States and the European Union increased 15.6pc and 13.8pc, respectively.