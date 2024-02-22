Thursday, February 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Japan’s exports rise to 7.33tr yen in Jan

Japan’s exports rise to 7.33tr yen in Jan
Agencies
February 22, 2024
Business, Newspaper

TOKYO  -   Japan’s exports rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier to 7.33 trillion yen (48.87 billion US dollars) in January, marking the second straight month of growth, government data showed Wednesday. The robust overseas shipments helped the country halve its monthly trade deficit from a year earlier to 1.76 trillion yen, according to prelimi­nary data from the Ministry of Finance. China-bound shipments grew 29.2pc, while exports to the United States and the European Union increased 15.6pc and 13.8pc, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024