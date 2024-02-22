KP PSC schedules ability test in various departments

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Wednesday scheduled ability tests for various posts.
The posts including Speech Therapist (BPS-17) Health Department, Quantitative Analyst (BPS-16) Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Industrial Development Officer (BPS-16) in Industries, Commerce Technical Education Department, Assistant Forest Economist (BPS-17) Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Bio-Chemist (BPS-17) Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Senior Research Officer (BPS-18) Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Biomedical Engineer (BPS-17) Agriculture and Dairy Development Department, Librarian (BPS-17) In Law Parliamentary Affairs And Human Rights Department, Librarian (BPS-16) In Inspectorate Of Prison, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Assistant Research Officer (BPS-16) in Directorate Of Archives and Libraries.
Similarly, Research Assistant (BPS-16) In Directorate Of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Director (Network) (BPS-18) In Board Of Revenue Department, Research And Statistical Officer (BPS-16) In Directorate Of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Statistical Investigator (BPS-16) In Directorate Of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Female Subject Specialist In Pashto 2 (BPS-17) In Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Account Assistant (BPS-16) In Population Welfare Department, Assistant Director (BPS-17) In Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Budget Officer (BPS-17) in Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Analyst (BPS-17) in Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department , GIS Expert (BPS-17) in Agriculture Livestock Fisheries and Cooperative Department (Engineering Wing), Assistant Director NTFP (BPS-17) In NTFP Directorate, Forestry, Environment - Wildlife Department, Dental Surgeon (BPS-17) in Health Department, Assistant Director (BPS-17) in Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries And Co-Operative Department, Assistant Research Officer/ Extension Field Officer (BPS-16) in Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries And Co-Operative Department, Civil Defence Officer (BPS-17) In Relief Rehabilitation And Settlement Department, Female Subject Specialist In Pak Studies (BPS-17) in Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Assistant Director Statistics (BPS-17) in Industries, Commerce And Technical Education Department, Qualitative Analyst (BPS-16) In Inspectorate General Of Police (Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Medical Officer (BPS-17) in Health Department, Accountant (BPS-16) in Local Government, Elections & R.D! Department, wef 12-03-2024 to 04-04-2024.
Candidates should download their Roll Number Slips from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk. Any candidate who does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her test, he/she may get his/her status confirmed before the test, from PSC Office through personal visit or on Telephone Numbers 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No 105/180) on any working day. Candidates are advised to confirm their roll numbers and location of test centre one day before date of test to avoid any inconvenience.
It has been notified by Controller Examinations KPPSC, Peshawar.