KP PSC schedules ability test in various departments

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Public Service Commis­sion on Wednesday scheduled ability tests for various posts.

The posts including Speech Therapist (BPS-17) Health De­partment, Quantitative Analyst (BPS-16) Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Industrial Develop­ment Officer (BPS-16) in Indus­tries, Commerce Technical Educa­tion Department, Assistant Forest Economist (BPS-17) Forestry, En­vironment and Wildlife Depart­ment, Bio-Chemist (BPS-17) For­estry, Environment and Wildlife Department, Senior Research Of­ficer (BPS-18) Agriculture, Live­stock and Dairy Development De­partment, Biomedical Engineer (BPS-17) Agriculture and Dairy Development Department, Librar­ian (BPS-17) In Law Parliamenta­ry Affairs And Human Rights De­partment, Librarian (BPS-16) In Inspectorate Of Prison, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Assis­tant Research Officer (BPS-16) in Directorate Of Archives and Li­braries.

Similarly, Research Assistant (BPS-16) In Directorate Of La­bour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dep­uty Director (Network) (BPS-18) In Board Of Revenue Department, Research And Statistical Officer (BPS-16) In Directorate Of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Statistical Investigator (BPS-16) In Directo­rate Of Labour Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Female Subject Specialist In Pashto 2 (BPS-17) In Elementary and Secondary Education Depart­ment, Account Assistant (BPS-16) In Population Welfare Depart­ment, Assistant Director (BPS-17) In Relief Rehabilitation and Set­tlement Department, Budget Of­ficer (BPS-17) in Relief Rehabilita­tion and Settlement Department, Analyst (BPS-17) in Forestry, En­vironment and Wildlife Depart­ment , GIS Expert (BPS-17) in Ag­riculture Livestock Fisheries and Cooperative Department (Engi­neering Wing), Assistant Direc­tor NTFP (BPS-17) In NTFP Di­rectorate, Forestry, Environment - Wildlife Department, Dental Sur­geon (BPS-17) in Health Depart­ment, Assistant Director (BPS-17) in Agriculture Livestock, Fisher­ies And Co-Operative Department, Assistant Research Officer/ Exten­sion Field Officer (BPS-16) in Ag­riculture Livestock, Fisheries And Co-Operative Department, Civil Defence Officer (BPS-17) In Relief Rehabilitation And Settlement De­partment, Female Subject Special­ist In Pak Studies (BPS-17) in Ele­mentary and Secondary Education Department, Assistant Director Statistics (BPS-17) in Industries, Commerce And Technical Educa­tion Department, Qualitative Ana­lyst (BPS-16) In Inspectorate Gen­eral Of Police (Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Medical Of­ficer (BPS-17) in Health Depart­ment, Accountant (BPS-16) in Lo­cal Government, Elections & R.D! Department, wef 12-03-2024 to 04-04-2024.

Candidates should download their Roll Number Slips from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Public Ser­vice Commission’s website www.kppsc.gov.pk. Any candidate who does not get intimation through website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her test, he/she may get his/her status confirmed before the test, from PSC Office through per­sonal visit or on Telephone Num­bers 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No 105/180) on any working day. Candidates are advised to confirm their roll numbers and location of test centre one day before date of test to avoid any inconvenience.

It has been notified by Controller Examinations KPPSC, Peshawar.