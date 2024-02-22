KPCTA launches Takht Bhai train safari for tourists

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has announced the commencement of the Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists starting from March 3, 2024. This marks the first tour organized by KPCTA aimed at taking tourists to UNESCO heritage sites located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the initial phase, approximately 130 tourist families will be escorted to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station at 9:00 AM, from where they will proceed to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera, and Mardan.
Additionally, tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Takht Bhai relics, where they will receive briefings about the historical significance of the ancient Buddhist worship sites.
A guided tour will also be arranged to orient women and families about relics from the Buddha era. Upon arrival at Saddar Railway Station, tourists will be greeted with traditional music and provided with information about Buddha architecture during their journey.