KPCTA launches Takht Bhai train safari for tourists

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Au­thority (KPCTA) has announced the commencement of the Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists starting from March 3, 2024. This marks the first tour orga­nized by KPCTA aimed at taking tourists to UNES­CO heritage sites located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the initial phase, approximately 130 tourist families will be escorted to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station at 9:00 AM, from where they will proceed to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pab­bi, Nowshera, and Mardan.

Additionally, tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Takht Bhai relics, where they will receive briefings about the historical significance of the an­cient Buddhist worship sites.

A guided tour will also be arranged to orient women and families about relics from the Buddha era. Upon arrival at Saddar Railway Station, tour­ists will be greeted with traditional music and pro­vided with information about Buddha architecture during their journey.