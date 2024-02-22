Thursday, February 22, 2024
LHC orders to consolidate pleas about withdrawal of election symbols from parties

Agencies
February 22, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the registrar of­fice to consolidate all petitions re­garding the withdrawal of electoral symbols from political parties.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the orders while hearing an intra-court appeal challenging powers to with­draw the electoral symbols from political parties. The court also is­sued notice to the federal govern­ment and Election Commission and sought reply.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Sid­dique represented the petitioner before the bench and questioned the commission’s powers to with­draw electoral symbols from polit­ical parties, adding that Section 215 of Election Act was in violation of the constitution.

Responding to a query about in­tra-party elections, he submitted that these were crucial, adding that the commission lacked the authority to withdraw election symbols.

