LHC orders to consolidate pleas about withdrawal of election symbols from parties

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the registrar office to consolidate all petitions regarding the withdrawal of electoral symbols from political parties.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the orders while hearing an intra-court appeal challenging powers to withdraw the electoral symbols from political parties. The court also issued notice to the federal government and Election Commission and sought reply.
Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique represented the petitioner before the bench and questioned the commission’s powers to withdraw electoral symbols from political parties, adding that Section 215 of Election Act was in violation of the constitution.
Responding to a query about intra-party elections, he submitted that these were crucial, adding that the commission lacked the authority to withdraw election symbols.