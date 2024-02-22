Maryam promises progressive, equitable Punjab

Pakistan will witness new era of public service: Maryam.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominee for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday articulated her vision for a progressive and equitable Punjab during a meet­ing with the members of Punjab parliamentary party held at her Raiwind residence here.

She emphasised that every as­sembly member would serve as her extended arm as 297 constit­uencies of Punjab will be treated as districts when it comes to de­velopment work and provision of facilities to the people. She said that resource allocations for health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture and IT will be equally shared among all the provincial constituencies. “Each constituency, each district, each union council, each division should be a model, none less than the other”, she said.

Lamenting that there was not a single IT city in Pakistan, Mary­am Nawaz committed to estab­lishing five IT cities over the next five years, designed to empower the youth with modern techno­logical skills and foster innova­tion. Additionally, she vowed to attract foreign investment and prioritise the provision of basic amenities, including clean water, across the province.

Talking about administrative reforms, Maryam Nawaz articu­lated plans for traffic system enhancement, model police sta­tions, police culture reforms, and enhanced facilities for women, alongside safe city projects. She envisioned streamlining bureau­cratic procedures and expressed her resolve to make essential documents like death, marriage, and car certificates easily acces­sible at citizens’ doorsteps.

Reflecting on her party’s past achievements, Maryam Nawaz lauded the introduction of the health card initiative by Nawaz Sharif in 2015, vowing to renew and adapt it to meet evolving healthcare needs while con­demning alleged corruption in rival party’s schemes.

Expressing gratitude to the electorate, especially the women of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz ac­knowledged the historic signifi­cance of her appointment as the first woman Chief Minister. She pledged to uphold the legacy of the PML-N while embarking on a new era of public ser­vice characterised by ded­ication and sincerity. She said she would be working under the able guidance of party leaders Nawaz Shar­if and Shehbaz Sharif. In a separate development, the parliamentary party of the PML-N finalised Mian Mu­jtaba Shujaur Rehman as the candidate for the office of Speaker in view of his ex­tensive political experience and track record of pub­lic service. Mujtaba has re­turned to the Punjab Assem­bly for the fifth consecutive term from Lahore. He has held several portfolios as minister including Excise & Taxation, Higher Education, School Education, Finance, Literacy & Non-Formal Ba­sic Education and Trans­port in the previous tenures of the PML-N Meanwhile, the parliamentary party of PML-N approved the name of MPA Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer for the office of deputy speaker. Channer became MPA for the second consecutive term from Ba­hawalpur. His father Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channer had been elected MPA for three times while also serv­ing as minister in the cab­inet of then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.