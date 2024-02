PESHAWAR - Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nom­inee for Punjab Chief Minister, managed to escape ar­rest by Punjab Police at the Peshawar High Court.

Seeking transit bail for 18 cases filed against him by various police stations, Mian Aslam Iqbal was grant­ed bail by the court. He successfully evaded the Pun­jab Police cops stationed outside the PHC, making his way to the Speaker House where PTI activists were present in large numbers.