MQM places demands with PML-N for govt formation

ISLAMABAD - The MQM-Pakistan has asked the PML-N for its share in the federal government as much as possible in addition to the Sindh governorship. The MQM and PML-N held talks in Islamabad on Wednesday which continued for several hours.
The MQM side was led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar, while the PML-N delegation included Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Muhammad Ahmed Khan.
According to inside sources, the MQM has demanded the Sindh governorship and five federal ministries. The MQM leadership also emphasized amendments to the local governments system and constitutional amendments in this governance system. The talks were held at the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad. Both the parties considered various options for working together in the federation. The MQM-P also asked the PML-N for its share in the central government as much as possible. Moreover, according to the sources, the party insists that getting an important post is the right of the party that won 17 seats in the National Assembly. The party maintains that if they have to work together, the bigger parties would have to open up their hearts too. The MQM has also demanded five federal ministries from the PML-N and handed over a list of priority ministries. Furthermore, it has been reported that the MQM has demanded the Ministries of Ports and Shipping, IT, Communication, Labour and Manpower, and Overseas Pakistanis in the federation. Later, the MQM Pakistan in a statement said the second round of talks between the two parties took place in Islamabad on Wednesday. The two sides agreed to continue the process of reconciliation and mutual cooperation for political, democratic and economic stability in the country, as per the MQM statement.