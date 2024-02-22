Multiple illegal buildings demolished in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took action by demolishing numerous buildings in Lahore due to violations of bylaws.

The LDA team demolished an illegal workshop located near Hair Factory at Adda Plot on Raiwind Road.

Additionally, several other illegal buildings along Raiwind Road and within LDA-controlled areas near Lahore Ring Road were also demolished.

Furthermore, a private school was sealed for violating land use laws.

The operation was conducted by Chief Town Planner–II Azhar Ali, along with the enforcement team, police, and heavy machinery.