Muzamil bags brace of titles in RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - Muzamil Murtaza emerged as the standout performer, clinch­ing two prestigious titles in the RLK Group Punjab Open Ten­nis Championship 2024 that concluded here at Punjab Ten­nis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday. Muzamil Murtaza showcased his supremacy on the court by first securing victory in the men’s singles final against M Abid with scores of 6-4, 7-6. He didn’t stop there; teaming up with Abdullah Adnan, Muza­mil also triumphed in the men’s doubles final, overcoming the duo of M Abid and Waqas Malik with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. “Winning not just one, but two titles at this championship feels surreal. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication we have put in,” Mur­taza expressed post-victory. The seniors’ categories were equally competitive, with notable vic­tories from Talha Waheed (GO Pakistan) and Arif Feroze in the doubles 45 plus category, and seniors champion Rashid Malik (Ali Embroidery Mills) demon­stratinghis undiminished skill in the seniors 50 plus singles, out­witting Fayyaz Khan by 6-1, 6-1. The seniors 60 plus doubles title wasclaimed by Brig Ghazanfar/ Waqar Nisar, who outshone Maj Saeed/Mubeen Malik 6-2, 6-1.

The championship also saw Shimza Durab clinching the la­dies’ singles title by defeating Bismel Zia with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 in the final. In the boys/girls U-14 final, Abdur Rehman beat Huzaima 6-0. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Muaz Shahbaz beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-2 while the boys/girls U-10 title was lifted by Ayan Shahbaz, who thrashed Ehsan Bari 6-1. The conclud­ing ceremony was graced by Dr. Rashid Latif Khan, Chairman of the RLK Group, as the chief guest, with Hasan Said, Director of RLSB, serving as the guest of honor. Hasan Said played a piv­otal role in the tournament’s suc­cessful organization. “Our com­mitment to tennis is unwavering. We aim not just to host tourna­ments but to nurture young tal­ent, helping them bring glory to our nation,” Dr. Khan remarked during the prize distribution cer­emony. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik extended his gratitude to­wards the RLK Group for their all-out support. “Their sponsor­ship and support have been in­valuable. It is our collective hope to make this championship a cornerstone of Pakistan’s tennis calendar,” Malik stated.