Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge of NAB’s Accountability Court Judge

ISLAMABAD - District and Sessions Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana took charge of the Accountability Court Judge on Wednesday at Federal Judicial Com­plex, Islamabad. Judge Nasir Javed Rana has already served as an Ac­countability Court Judge for three months in the year 2022-23. Judge Nasir Javed Rana has recently given the death penalty to accused Shahn­awaz Ameer in the Sara Enam mur­der case on December 14th, 2023.

Judge M Bashir who will retire on March 14th this year filed for leave pre-retirement earlier this month after he convicted former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan and his wife Buhsra Bibi in Toshakhana reference on Jan­uary 31st. After the conviction, Judge Bashir stopped coming to court be­cause of health reasons and recently made OSD on February 19th.

Judge M Bashir is the longest-serving Accountability Court Judge who has served for 12 years. He was granted two extensions after an initial appointment of three years. 5 prime ministers and 1 president have ap­peared before Judge M. Bashir dur­ing his stint as AC judge. He convicted Nawaz Shareef and Imran Khan in NAB’s references which also disquali­fied them from holding public offices for 10 years. The conviction of Nawaz Shareef was overturned by Islamabad High Court last year within minutes after his return to Pakistan.

Three KPK MPAs of PTI filed a petition today at Accountability Court seeking approval of the court to meet Imran Khan which was ap­proved by Judge Nasir Javed Rana. In his first order after assuming charge, the judge directed Superin­tendent Adyala Jail to further pro­ceed according to law and jail rules. Judge Nasir Javed Rana has been ap­pointed until 21-02-2027. He’ll also hear the NABs reference against Im­ran Khan and others in Adyala jail on February 23rd. Charges will be framed on February 23rd on Imran Khan and co-accused in the £190 million NCA Al-Qadir trust case. According to sources over 3 dozen cases have been adjourned without hearing due to the absence of Judge M. Bashir from the court due to his health and hearings at Adyala Jail.