Nestlé Pakistan kicks off urban forests tree plantation of 50,000 trees

LAHORE - Nestlé Pakistan launched its first urban forest tree plantation activity at Allama Iqbal Interna­tional Airport with 25,000 trees, under its Nestlé Cares initiative to support endeavors to reduce carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050.

Organised in partnership with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Civil Aviation Author­ity, a large number of Nestlé em­ployees, students from Nestlé for Healthier Kids partner schools, and civil society members partic­ipated in the volunteer activity.

Leading the volunteer work, Jason Avanceña, Chief Execu­tive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Forests are the lungs of our planet, playing a crucial role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. How­ever, deforestation and urban­isation have led to the loss of green spaces, impacting our en­vironment and the well-being of our communities. It is our re­sponsibility to reverse this trend and create a more sustainable and livable future.” “We will ac­complish this with additional plantation activities in Lahore, Kabirwala and Sheikhupura. Our strategy aims to help restore for­ests and protect natural habitats while promoting sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Ibrahim, Director Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “A greener Pakistan is in the best interests of everyone and urban forests such as these will help improve the quality of air in the city of Lahore and surrounding areas. I would like to express my gratitude to Nestlé Pakistan and its employees for stepping for­ward and assisting us.”

A second Urban Forest Tree plantation is planned at Canal-Jalo Park junction where Nestlé will plant an additional 25,000 trees, comprising plant species such as Arjun, Jaman, Pilkan, Sukhchain, followed by tree plantations at Sheikhupura and Kabirwala. Nestlé Cares, the company’s voluntary program provides the opportunity to en­gage in volunteer work through direct and indirect participation. Earlier last year, Nestlé Pakistan committed to plant 100,000 trees by March 2024. Tree plan­tations with different stakehold­ers and partners around opera­tional areas throughout the year have culminated in fulfillment of this commitment.