Newly elected members of KP Assembly likely to swear-in on February 28

The swearing-in session of the newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly is scheduled for February 28.

The ceremony has been delayed due to the specific seats issue. The nominated speaker Aqibullah said that the party wished to wait for a few days so that the issue of specific seats could be fixed.

Aqibullah said that the names of the cabinet members have also been completed and sent to the PTI founder for further nod.

It is informed that the KP nominees have already started working on its agenda.