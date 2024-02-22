Nisar Khuhro congratulates Asif Zardari on nomination for slot of President of Pakistan

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh presi­dent Senator Nisar Khuhro has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his nomination for the post of President of Pakistan and said that only PPP can get the country out of the current economic and political crisis. In a statement, Nisar Khuhro said that on becoming Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the Pakistan, the parlia­ment and the new govern­ments will complete their 5-years constitutional term. Other provisions of provin­cial autonomy under the 18th constitutional amend­ment will be implemented during the upcoming gov­ernment, Khuhro claimed. He said that after the elec­tion of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan, way will be paved for the launch of new National Finance Commission Award and the share of the provinces in re­sources distribution would also be increased. He said the strengthening of the provinces were necessary for the strung foundation of the federation.