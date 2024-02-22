No ceasefire yet

More than four months have passed in the contemporary war in the Middle East. 27,000 lives have been lost, and over 60,000 have been wounded. Half of Gaza has become a mound of rubble. However, Hamas offered an armistice, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rebuffed it and has pursued the total extermination of Hamas at the expense of civilian lives. Yet, diplomacy persists behind closed doors.
The ceasefire offered by Hamas had three phases: the exchange of women and children, the exchange of male hostages, and the exchange of remnant dead bodies. Rebuilding of diminished hospitals was also included. Presently, PM Netanyahu’s repressive actions have created turmoil within Israel and its surroundings. The people of Israel demand the return of hostages, and its allies emphasize a permanent ceasefire.
Although the Arab League and the Islamic World’s stance on Israel’s encroachment is fragile and comical, the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) does nothing formidable except release euphemistic statements. Israel has expedient backup, resulting in no expected sanctions or consequences. Historically, Israeli forces have frequently defeated Arab armies due to advanced weapons.
The global powers, holding veto buttons, must highlight their concerns. Excessive wars generate inflation and a scarcity of resources. Moreover, the climate is drastically presaging natural disasters. It is certainly high time for the US to adopt a bold unbiased stance. By stepping into the hornet’s nest, the US would revitalize its hegemony in the Middle East by pressuring Israel to cease war at any cost.
Notwithstanding, the European Union and the Islamic World must secure their exposure to Western onslaught, exemplifying the Palestinian pogrom by Zionist zealots. Refreshing the motives of OIC and mustering a unilateral platform, not merely on paper but emotionally and practically, would certainly redress the panacea of undaunted Western imperialism.
SAJID ALI NAICH,
Khairpur Nathan Shah.