No load-shedding during Sehar, Iftar: SEPCO CEO

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) has completed all operational arrangements and final­ized a comprehensive strategy for the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (SEPCO) Engr Saeed Ahmed Dawach, while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

In this connection, he said that in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions, a special desk/control room has been established to monitor the uninter­rupted electricity supply during the month of Ramazan, which will remain operational 24 hours a day. He further said that the monitoring cells estab­lished at SEPCO headquarters and all circles would be personally moni­tored by himself and the superinten­dent of Engineers.

CEO Dawach said that in the spe­cial control room, the duties of vari­ous officers have been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. Officers of the Ex­ecutive Engineer level will monitor the operational activities as moni­tors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency and consumer complaints. He further said that no effort would be spared to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramazan. He added that individual consumers’ complaints would also be resolved immediately. He said that the SEPCO staff has been in­structed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems imme­diately in the spirit of service.